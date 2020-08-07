Ruth L. May, 93, of North Syracuse, peacefully passed away on August 2, 2020, with her husband, Paul, by her side.
Ruth worked full-time for Marine Midland Bank in Watertown for over 40 years. She was an inspiration to her daughters demonstrating how to live as a strong, caring, and independent woman. She was also accomplished in the domestic arts, sewing beautiful clothes, and knitting and crocheting hats, scarves and afghans. Upon retirement, Ruth was always looking to improve recipes and mostly achieved success! She enjoyed following S.U. basketball and never lost a chance to root against the New York Yankees. RPuth was a member of Stone Presbyterian Church and took great pleasure in volunteering in the gift shop of Samaritan Medical Center. She loved to travel and encouraged everyone to never pass up any opportunity to go on a trip. Ruth was a faithful friend and enjoyed sending cards on all occasions; as well as, notes of encouragement “just because”.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 68 years, Paul May; her daughters, Nancy (Lon) Keeley of Syracuse and Sally (Alvaro) Robles of Liverpool, 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pauline Breezee of Sodus, and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit newcomersyracuse.com.
In lieu of flowers, re-connect with someone and let them know you are thinking of them.
