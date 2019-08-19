WATERTOWN- Ruth M. (Alton) Fisk, 91, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY
She is predeceased by her husband H. George Fisk and survived by her three children: Sheri (Jim) Arnold, Winslow Maine, Karen (Rick) Palmer, Rochester NY and Steven Fisk, LaFargeville, NY, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Ruth spent many years as a teller for the National Bank of Northern New York (Key Bank), well known to her many customers at the downtown and Northland Plaza locations. In her early retirement years, she exhibited her artistry through the creation of pressed flower pictures and custom-made lampshades for which she was trained in both Maine and Ontario, Canada. She maintained lifelong relationships with many friends and relatives in the Watertown area, all of whom, along with her family, will miss her dearly.
Her family thanks all the friends and relatives who honored her with their frequent visits to hospice and we offer a special thank you to the amazing, caring staff of the Hospice of Jefferson County.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be hosted by the family in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online Condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
