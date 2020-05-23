Ruth M. Pharoah
Formerly of Crary Mills- Ruth M. Pharoah, 79, formerly of Post Road, Crary Mills, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Maplewood Campus in Canton. Calling hours and burial are being held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service in Crary Mills Presbyterian Church is being planned at a time to be announced. Ruth was the wife of the late Walter Pharoah who passed in 2004.
Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lawrenefuneralhome.org
