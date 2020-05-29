POTSDAM - Ruth M. Smutz, 88, a longtime resident of Washington Street passed away Thursday evening, May 28, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. She had recently been a resident of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
