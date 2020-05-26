Ruth M. Ventiquattro, former resident of Deferiet was called home by the Lord on April 25, 2020. Ruth was born on April 26, 1931, the daughter of Ernest and Rose Love Cook. She married the love of her life, Paul A. Ventiquattro on January 16th, 1953. The couple spent 59 years in marital bliss. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul and her daughter Kathy Ventiquattro. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Raymond, Clair, Walter, Richard and Leroy Cook, and her sisters, Hattie Stephenson, Dora Pierce, Janice Cook, Bessie Trembley and Barbara Ventiquatro. Ruth is survived by four children Tina (Michael) Allen, Dunnellon FL, Lou Earle, Sherrill NY, Patrica Ventiquattro Pinkham, Dunnellon FL and Sheila V. Clark, Oneida NY. She was the proud Grandmother of eight grandchildren Torri (Zach) Chapman, Justina Allen, Bryant and Connor Clark, Mathew, Robert and Paul Pinkham, and Maria Earle. She was also blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Terry and Joshua Chapman, and Michael and Nadia Allen-Yurechko. Ruth was a home maker, mother and a care taker for many family members. She loved to cook, bake and bowl. She was active in two senior citizen groups. She spent many hours playing cards, scrabble and watching Wheel of Fortune. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St Rita’s church in Deferiet. At the time of her death she was a resident of The Grand nursing home in Rome, NY. Due to the Covid-19 virus, family members were not present at her time of death. She was however, able to video conference several times a week with her daughters Tina and Patti, and also her favorite nephew Kirk Ventiquattro. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
