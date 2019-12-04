Ruth Marie Badger, 88, passed into eternal life on the morning of November 18th, 2019 at CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh, NY following a short illness.
Ruth was born in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the last surviving child of George L. Badger and Imelda (Grenier) Badger.
Ruth was a member of St. Mary’s Academy class of 1949. While residing in Ogdensburg Ruth worked at Ogdensburg Housing Authority, McConville Trucking and a local car dealership.
In 1966 Ruth moved to Rouses Point where she worked at Chauvin Agency & Cedar Hedge Nursing Home. She did home health care for many years until her retirement. She served many years as a volunteer with RSVP.
Ruth was a woman of strong faith and had a deep love of God. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church in Rouses Point.
In 1973 Ruth purchased a small home at 35 Champlain Street, she was very proud of her home, which brought her great comfort throughout the years.
Ruth is survived by four nephews and one niece: Melvin Montpelier, Jr. of Epsom, N.H., Cynthia Montgomery of Merced, CA, Gary (Brenda) Montpelier of both West Chazy, NY and Bushnell, FL., Jay (Robin) Montpelier of Plattsburgh, NY, and Dale (Phong) Montpelier of Knoxville, TN.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents and siblings; Harold and Robert Badger, Pauline Crane and Laurelle Montpelier.
A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Rouses Point in the spring with a specific date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 793 Gilbert Road, Mooers, 236-4747. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Ruth Badger please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
