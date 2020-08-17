A Celebration of Life Graveside for Ruth Mary Clothier Pharoah, 79, formerly of Post Road, Crary Mills, will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 9:30 am in Crary Mills Cemetery with Pastor Skip Edie officiating. The family will receive friends from 9am until the time of the service at the gravesite. Ruth passed May 22, 2020 at United Helpers Maplewood.
