POTSDAM – Ruth Mavis Smutz, 88, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday evening, May 28, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Ruth was born February 29, 1932 in Parishville, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Bailey) Ober. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central Schools. On February 17, 1951, she married Walter Smutz at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Norwood. Walt predeceased her on January 4, 2010. Ruth continued to live in Potsdam after his death until 2016 when she moved to Maplewood Assisted Living Center in Canton and had recently become a resident of the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Center (Riverledge) in Ogdensburg.
Ruth worked for many years in the cafeterias at Potsdam Central Schools. She was very active within the Senior Communities. As a member of the Midtown Seniors and Parishville Hilltoppers, she enjoyed traveling with her senior friends. She also found great enjoyment with belonging to local Red Hatters.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Walter Jr. and Sharman Smutz of Parishville and Kevin and Mary Smutz of Hewittville; her grandchildren, Christopher Smutz and Kellie, Marcy Smutz and Greg, and Travis Smutz and Karin; her great grandchildren, Riley Smutz, Sicilia Kahrs, and Piper and Rory Smutz; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Delvecchio.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be held privately at Southville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Activities Fund at either United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care (Maplewood), 205 State Street Road, Canton, NY 13617 or United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care (Riverledge), 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13668.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.