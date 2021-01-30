Richville - Ruth N. Martin, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Upstate Medical.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and a spring burial will be held at New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. The use of masks and social distancing will be requested.
Ruth was born in Painted Post, NY on October 9, 1924, the daughter of Charles and Carrie (Atwood) Gay.
She married Larry E. Martin on October 8, 1943 at Immaculate Conception Church in Ithaca.
Ruth worked as a nurse in the OB department both at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital and River Hospital. The couple also owned and operated a dairy farm on the Bilow Road for many years which is still in the family.
Ruth was a dedicated and loving mother and was a long-time member of the St. James Catholic Church. She enjoyed needlework, crocheting, cooking, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by four daughters Sue Ann Martin of Weedsport, Carolyn Green of Marcellus, Judy and Brian Norton of Waddington and Florida, Maria Martin of Ogdensburg, 27 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by a sister Helen Blakely of Pennsylvania, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, four sons Randy, Wayne, Donnie and Gregory Martin, three daughters Darlene Hartman, Kathleen Norman and Verlee Crosby, her brothers Franklin, Alvin, and Clifford Gay, her sisters Gladys and Emily.
