Ruth R. Cerklivich, 93 of Oswego passed away peacefully Tuesday at The Manor at Seneca Hill.
She was born in Rochester and was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Florence Miller Richardson, but lived in Oswego almost all of her life.
Ruth was the widow of the late Michael J. Cerklivich who died in 1990.
She had been employed with Marine Midland Bank for 47 years and retired in 1990. She was also an equal partner in Mike’s muck farm on Hall Road, and loved her farming life as much as she did her banking career. For many years it seemed like much of Oswego got Christmas trees at their farm.
She was a long time member of the Church of the Resurrection
She is survived by one sister, Jane Pauldine of Florida, two nephews, Tim (Cindy) Pauldine of Oswego, and Kent (Charity) Brandstetter of Auburn, many great-nieces and nephews, and close friends Sharon and Sam Figiera, Gary Geers, Kathy Geers, and Mary Ann and Arthur Perlman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was predeceased by her sister Patricia Brandstetter, nephew Kevin Brandstetter and niece Karen Allen.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or the Oswego Hospital 110 West Sixth St. Oswego, NY 13126 in Ruth’s memory.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
