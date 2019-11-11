Ruth Wicks Sprague Randall, 97, of Watertown, NY passed away gently Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she resided.
It was Ruth’s wish to donate her body to science at Upstate Medical School with the help of Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday morning, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 at Life Church of the Nazarene, Thompson Blvd., Watertown, NY.
She is survived by daughters Connie (Dan) Silva, Watertown, and Jana (Gary) Skinner, Ellisburg; grandchildren Trisha (Shane) Jackson, Ashburn, Virginia, Julie (Brian) Conley, Dayton, Tennessee, Zachary (Jayoung Yoon) Skinner, Beacon, NY, and Justin Skinner, Ellisburg; great-grandchildren Cole and Troy Jackson, and Timothy and Dori Conley, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Ruth was born on June 2, 1922 in Watertown, daughter of the late John Ivan Wicks and the late Agnes Gamble Wicks. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1940, and attended the Watertown School of Commerce in 1941.
Ruth eloped with the love of her life, Perl W. Sprague in 1942. They enjoyed 34 years together until Perlie passed away in 1976.
She worked for the Watertown Building and Construction Trades Council and Local 910 IBEW from 1956 to 1986. After retiring she went worked part-time for the Superintendent of Building and Grounds in the Watertown School System until 1989.
In 1990 Ruth married George B Randall, formerly of Belleville, and they enjoyed a summer home in Henderson Harbor, and wintered in Avon Park, Florida until George passed away in 1994.
Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends, loved flowers, music, and enjoyed playing Yahtzee.
Ruth was kind. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, an act of kindness with Ruth in mind or a donation to your favorite charity would be lovely. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
