Ruthann Spath Walker

DOB: 04 February 1943 Died: 06 July 2023, at the family home in Pineville, in the loving hands of her husband and daughter Born Ruthann Spath in Pulaski, NY, to parents Harold and Elizabeth (Rowell) Spath. Ruthann was educated in the Pulaski school system, then completed the Syracuse University Legal Studies Program. Ruthann’s professional work included Human Resources at Schoeller Paper in Pulaski; Hoag & Ledden Law Office in Pulaski; Selkirk Lighthouse & Marina in Port Ontario, R. D. Ventre & Associates in Liverpool; then H. Charles Livingston & Associates in Watertown. Ruthann was a seventeen-year member of the Sandy Creek Central School Board; a charter and six-year member of the NYS-DEC advisory Salmon River Corridor Committee, becoming its chair; a long-serving member of the Board of Directors of the Pulaski Health Center. She was a member of Eastern Star. As a legal professional, she helped many in the community to prepare for and provide through their final days. She had an abiding love for all things historic, for lighthouses, for helping anyone with interior design, for her depth of expertise in furnishings and Oriental rugs, and was laughingly known among family and close friends by her Indian name -- ‘She Who Moves Furniture.’ All said, she was the ultimate legal professional, a loving and thoroughly loved mother, wife, neighbor and friend. She was truly one of the brightest lights to ever shine in Pulaski, Sandy Creek and Lacona throughout her life. Beginning part-time in mid-1987 through 2006, Ruthann became an increasingly more integral enthusiast, volunteer and eventual part-time employee, actively assisting in efforts to restore, develop, promote and advance the historic Selkirk Lighthouse in Port Ontario, being particularly instrumental in helping to establish, build and promote the business of providing actual accommodations in lighthouses throughout the world, now an unparalleled international success story. Married at the Selkirk Lighthouse in 2004 to Jim Walker, she lived and remained active locally through his successive deployments to the Middle East until the opportunity arose for the two of them to live and work in Germany together for two years. Taking every opportunity to travel, the two were able to visit and enjoy more than 20 countries together during their years of a most joyous marriage. Ruthann is survived by her adoring husband Jim; son David Tanner of Illinois with children Victoria, Mariah and Jack; daughter Nicole Tanner of Sandy Creek, with children Emily and Zachary; son Evan Tanner of Maryland with spouse Amy (Sprague) with children Taylor and Thatcher; step-daughter Jacquelyn (Walker) Lambert of Maine with spouse Christopher Lambert with sons Logan and Cole. Ruthann’s living siblings are Edwin Spath of Pennsylvania, Douglas Spath of Pennsylvania, Bruce Spath of Germany. Her brother Leon Spath of Queensbury, NY, recently predeceased her. Donations may be made in her honor to either Half Shire Historical Society or Pulaski Historical Society. There are no services at this time. Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
Ruthann Spath Walker
February 4, 1943 - July 6, 2023
