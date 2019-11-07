Beechertown – Ruthie H. Garvey, 96, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am with burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Buckton. In following her wishes, flowers are gratefully declined, and donations in her honor can be made to a church or charity of your choice.Memories can be shared with Ruthies’ family at www.hammillfh.com.
Ruthie H. Garvey
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.