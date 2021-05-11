EDWARDS – Ryan L. Wood, age 42, of Edwards, passed away in an automobile accident on May 9, 2021. Calling hours will be held at the Edwards United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Gates Cemetery, Edwards. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
