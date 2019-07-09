S. Briggs Smith, 54, of Valrico, FL, formerly of Clayton, NY, passed away at his home on June 18, 2019, of natural causes.
Briggs was born on November 8, 1964, to Stewart and Vyta (Turcott) Smith of Clayton, NY. He graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1982 and received a BA in Anthropology from the University of Hawaii in 1995.
He married Olivia Galicia on March 21, 1993, in Honolulu, and together they have three children.
Briggs was an avid fisherman, photographer, sports fan, and antique, bottle, and gun collector. He worked as a strategic acquisition liaison for small developing companies.
He is survived by his parents; wife Olivia and sons Keith and Nicholas, of Valrico, FL; daughter Ashley of Fairfax, VA; daughter Lynn and granddaughter Mackenzie of Elkton, MD; brother David of Honolulu, HI; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
His family and friends will greatly miss him.
