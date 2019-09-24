S. Duane Ormsby, 85, Belleville, passed away at his home on Monday, September 23rd, 2019.
The funeral service will be 6 pm, Friday, September 27th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will begin at 3 pm prior to the service. Private burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Betsy and a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Craig Glodfelter, all of Adams; 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis in 2015 and sons Bruce in 1996 and Brian in 2017.
Duane was born January 1, 1934, a son to Stewart and Carrie Mae Lowery Ormsby. He attended Belleville Central School and graduated from the Manlius Military Academy, Manlius, NY. He married Phyllis Fulton April 7th, 1956.
Duane was a self-employed entrepreneur all his life. He started in the transportation-trucking business with Smith Transport, was a safety supervisor with St. Lawrence Freightways. Duane also operated a laundromat and pool room and owned and operated Star Route Sanitation all of Adams.
Duane bought and sold tractor trailers in the Midwest for many years, financing and teaching many drivers who wanted to start their own trucking careers. He later worked for Jack Allen Trucking and was a partner in the start-up of Simonton Auto, Adams Center.
Duane was an accomplished and successful day trader in the stock market for many years. He was a gifted musician playing Dobro and Guitar with several Blue Grass bands, playing on 13 different CD’s and recordings. He and Phyllis enjoyed traveling to Blue Grass festivals up and down the east coast for many years. Phyllis passed away September 18th, 2015. Duane was a model train enthusiast and a dog lover.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601
