S. Vivian Schmidt, 96, formerly of Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020, in Maryland. She had resided in Cheverly, Maryland for the last three years.
She was born in Delta, Ontario, Canada on May 17, 1923, daughter of W. Warner and Mary Bolton Phelps. She attended schools in Canada, graduating from Brockville Business College, Ontario in 1944. She married William G. Schmidt at Holy Family Church, Fulton on July 9,1949 and Bill passed on May 15, 2016.
Vivian enjoyed being a homemaker for her family and also managed her husband’s private practice in Physical Therapy. Vivian was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown where she taught religious classes, and assisted in her husband’s ministry and deaconate. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, and enjoyed camping, gardening, reading, and the outdoors.
Vivian is survived by her 7 children, John (Sheila) Schmidt, Cheverly, Maryland, Mary (Francis) Navarra, Swanee, GA, Therese Schmidt, Brooklyn, Mark (Denise) Schmidt, Baldwinsville, Robert Schmidt, Hudson Falls, Margaret (James) Sullivan, Baldwinsville, and Thomas (Vanessa) Schmidt, Manhasset, Long Island; 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren;brother Bruce Phelps, Fulton; and several nieces and nephews including, Linda Russell, Carol Hoyt, Eleanor Einarson, Loreen Harris, Stephen Phelps, Deborah Marscher, and James Schmidt. Along with her husband, Bill, Vivian was predeceased by grandson Andrew Wiley Schmidt, brother Gerald Phelps, and sister Loreen Taylor.
A prayer service will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, February 7, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church with Fr. Christopher Looby, pastor, presiding. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
