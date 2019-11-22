Massena: Sallie E. Patterson, 90, formerly of Helena, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital, surround by her loving family. Friends and family may be received on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, with Interment held in Calvary Cemetery following the services.
Sallie was born on March 11, 1929 in West Hartford, CT the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Mannix) Shean.
She grew up in Hartford, Woodbury and Ridgefield, CT, areas graduating from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA, and also became a graduate of the Whitney Art School in New Haven, CT.
Sallie would go on to produce fashion sketches for local newspapers and other publications.
She was married to her loving husband Robert O. Patterson, on November 27, 1954 at St. Mary’s Church in Ridgefield, CT. by the Rev. Msgr. Edward Duffy. He predeceased her on December 12, 2001.
They later moved to Brasher Falls, NY where she purchased her great-grandfathers farmhouse with her family in 1963, and became a teacher’s aide at Salmon River School in Fort Covington, NY.
Sallie established her own Art Studio, Sallie’s Studio in Helena for many years, and was known throughout the area for her beautiful award winning paintings which she often donated, and can still be seen displayed in North Country homes and Church Parish buildings. She was a communicant for over 50 years at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg, NY and belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and held officer positions many times.
She was a member of the Massena Artist Association, was an accomplished pianist that shared her talents with friends and family and at many award ceremonies. She also belonged to the Massena Garden Club, was a past member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary along with numerous art associations in the North Country and was also a member and volunteer at the Akwesasne Senior Center. Sallie will be sorely missed by the tremendous number of people that knew her as “Grandma Sal”, friends and family alike.
She is survived by her children; Robert R. and Wanda of Hogansburg, NY; Mark K. and Susan of Massena, NY, Paul F. and Maribeth of Massena, NY, Dr. Patricia M. Patterson and husband James Bisbee of Hobe Sound, FL. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Ryan K. Patterson, Eric and Raquel Patterson, Courtney and Colin Patterson, Allianne Love, a great-grandson, Riley K. Patterson along with her sisters Nancie Roth of Port St. Lucie FL, Suzanne Jarvis of San Gabriel, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Tom and Jack Shean and sisters, Lucille Shean, Margaret Bennett, Millicent O’Connor.
In lieu of flowers the family of Sallie Patterson request memorial contribution to that of one’s choice or Catholic Charites; 716 Caroline St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669
Family and friends are welcome to share online condolence and memories of Sallie by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
