Gouverneur - Sally A. Hayden, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.8
Funeral services and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Sally was born in Gouverneur on February 20, 1936, the daughter of Glenn B. and Gertrude (Hilts) Johnson.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1954 and married Robert A. Hayden on July 31, 1954 at Gouverneur First Baptist Church with Rev. William Wood.
Mr. Hayden, a retired construction supervisor, passed away on August 3, 1998.
Sally had worked for Kinney Drugs, Kinney Nursing Home, and St. Lawrence County Public Health. She had been a member of the Fowler Baptist Church and liked playing the piano, singing, reading, watching Syracuse football and basketball, and traveling to Canada on fishing trips. Sally also enjoyed her visits with her grandkids, cooking and making family dinners, and loved her pets, cats and dogs.
She is survived by her children Barbara and Robert Leeson of Antwerp, Jacey and Gary Dygert of Gouverneur, Scott and Cindy Hayden of Gouverneur, Jill and Brian Parrotte of South Colton, William Hayden of Gouverneur, 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Sally is also survived by her sisters Lorraine Johnson and Cindy Wranesh, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, twin sister Nancy Scholfield, sister Toni Strife, and brother David Johnson.
Memorial donations in honor of Sally are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws.
