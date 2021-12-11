Sally A. Lee

Sally was born September 13, 1942 to her parents, Henry W. and Pauline Besaw. She graduated from General Brown High School and married her high school sweetheart, James Lee, on July 28, 1962. She and James had three children, Stephen H. (Sally) Lee, Rebecca J. (Ed) Schmitz and Christina (Greg) Speer; and seven grandchildren, Michelle Lee (Jeff Sharts), Christopher Lee, AJ (Bryce) Engelhardt, Ashley Schmitz, Elizabeth Schmitz, Lucus Speer and Edward Schmitz; and a sister, Nancy Williamson. Sally was predeceased by a brother, Henry L. Besaw; and a sister, Judy L. Zonver.
Her primary career was raising children - her own and many others. She loved them all. She was always active in her church, which was the Hilton Methodist Church, for the last 44 years. She sewed many things (shirts, pajamas, quilts, COVID masks, etc.) and knitted many ariticles as well.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Unity ICU staff and Pastor Jennifer Green.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home. Visit Sally’s obituary, on our website, for future service information updates at www.burgerfuneralhome.com
Donations can be made in memory of Sally to the Hilton United Methodist Church, 21 West Avenue, Hilton, NY 14468.
