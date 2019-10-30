GOUVERNEUR- Sally A. Lewis, age 69, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home under the care of her children and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
There will be calling hours for Sally on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and also on Sunday, November 3rd, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral service will immediately follow on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Elizabeth Quick officiating. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Sally was born on August 4, 1950 in Gouverneur to the late Robert C. and Lucille M. (Halford) Brown. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1968 and then went on to graduate from Canton ATC in 1970, receiving her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. While she was at Canton, she received the Who’s Who award. She married Bruce Lewis on May 14, 1976. The marriage ended in divorce.
Sally started out working as a Teacher’s Aide at West Side Elementary School, then worked for Headstart as a Resource Teacher. She became the teacher for Gingerbread Nursery School and did that for many years before becoming a substitute Elementary Teacher at Gouverneur Central School. Sally was a former member of the 4-H Club, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, making Christmas candy, traveling, and was a great delegator and organizer.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Bridget Lewis of Gouverneur; a daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Ben Hoffman of Gouverneur; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Richard VanOrnum of Esperance, NY; two brothers, Robert and Judy Brown of Westfield, Mass and Frank Brown of Massena; three granddaughters, Kailey Lewis and Lucy and Sadie Hoffman and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in Sally’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam NY 13676.
