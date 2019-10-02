Sally A. Perkins, 69, Watertown, wife of Stewart Perkins, passed away Monday September 30th, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
The funeral for Sally will be 10 am Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Gary George, Rev. Walter Giles and Pastor Cathy Hamilton, officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, October 4th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Sally is survived by her husband of 48 years, Stewart; two sons and their wives Steven A Perkins, president of the Black River Paper Company and his wife Sara of Watertown and Scott S. Perkins, retired C-5 pilot with the New York Air National Guard and his wife Shelly of Oklahoma City, OK; three granddaughters, Courtney and Destiney Shaw and Katey Perkins; her brother and sister-in-law Darrell and Susan Arthur, Indianapolis, IN. A brother Phillip Arthur predeceased her.
Sally was born in Indianapolis, IN, July 22, 1950, a daughter to the late Francis and Carol Arthur. She graduated from Howe High School in 1968. Sally worked at the Indiana National Bank for 2 years following high school. She was a soloist and member of the Tuxedo Park Baptist Church and met her husband at a church service where he was a guest speaker from Franklin College.
Sally married Stewart Perkins, a son to Homer and Carolyn Perkins of Watertown, on August 28th, 1971 at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Perkins moved to Watertown after their marriage where Sally worked as a substitute nurses’ assistant at Knickerbocker School.
Sally began working for the Black River Paper Company in 1984 and became the Vice President and corporate secretary of the company in 1989.
Sally loved craftwork, card making and singing. She enjoyed attending air shows with her husband and two boys Steven and Scott. She was a Cub Scout Den mother, soloist for the “Morning Musicales”, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was a member of the Adams Village Baptist Church where she served as president of the Women’s Group and was a member of the church’s choir and soloist.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Guilfoyle Ambulance, the Watertown City Fire Department Station 2, and the staff at the Samaritan Medical Center for all their help and assistance over the past few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Village Baptist Church, the Watertown Urban Mission or the Watertown Salvation Army.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
