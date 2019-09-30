Sally A. Perkins, 69, of Watertown, passed away Monday, September 30th at Samaritan Medical Center where she had been an inpatient since September 24th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Sally A. Perkins
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.