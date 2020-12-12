Sally Ann (Burns) Marshall, of Topeka, died December 6th, 2020 of a COVID - related illness. She was 85 years old.
Sally, the oldest of four children, was born March 22, 1935, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Lewis and Lillian (Duchano) Burns. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in Watertown, New York in 1953. She went on to earn her Registered Nurse’s Diploma from the House of the Good Samaritan in 1956, also in Watertown.
Sally was a Registered Nurse for 50 years. 34 of those years were at the Menninger Foundation Children’s Hospital in Topeka, KS where she was highly respected, admired and appreciated for her professionalism, loyalty and dedicated service.
Sally married James O. Marshall on December 17, 1956 in Watertown, New York, he survives. Other survivors include her children, Jim and wife Kris, David and wife Tracy, Sarah and Eric. Her brothers and sister, Pete and wife Jo Ann, Mike and wife Pat, Jo Ann and husband Bill. Her grandchildren, Chelsea, Brandon, Cydney, James, Chloe and Eli. And finally, her great-grandson, Max.
Mom was a fantastic mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always quick with a smile and a laugh she made sure we were all cleaned, dressed and fed; ready to tackle each day as we grew up. Later in life she shepherded her grandkids each summer when they all would spend a few weeks with Grandma and Grandpa in Topeka. The grandkids still, to this day, recount stories of Mom and whatever crazy things that happened during those long, hot summer days. We will all miss her dearly.
A private cemetery service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.
