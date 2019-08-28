Sally Ann Fravor, age 83, resident of Sandy Pond since 1959, passed away Tuesday at her home. Sally was born November 23, 1935 in Pulaski, the daughter of Leon and Velma Barnes Greenwood. She graduated as salutatorian from Pulaski High School in 1953. From there she graduated with a BS Degree in Nursing from Syracuse University in June 1957, and the SU School of Nursing in February 1958. On August 30, 1958 she was married to Robert M. Fravor and he passed away January 31, 2017. In 1959 she and her husband purchased a home at Sandy Pond, and she lived there for 60 years. She worked for three years at Oswego Hospital before leaving to raise a family which included her four sons. She was an active member of the Pulaski Park United Methodist Church, it’s choir, North County Music Society, RSVP Bone Builders, B5T865 and she was a member of Ageada, Sigma, Theta, Tao Honorary Society.
Surviving are three sons, Todd (Jodi) Fravor of South Carolina, Dale (Barbara) Fravor of Hannibal, Trevor Fravor of Saranac Lake, grandchildren, Evin and Bradley Fravor, Geoffrey and Garrett Fravor, and Autumn and Gabriel Fravor. Sally was predeceased by her eldest son, Jeffrey who died in 1982.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, August 31 at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski with burial in Pulaski Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday prior to the funeral.
Donations in Sally’s memory may be made to the Park United Methodist Church, 2 Hubble Street, Pulaski or to NOCA, 21 Delano Street, Pulaski, NY 13142.
