Sally Ann (Simmons, Lancor) Trudeau passed away on May 9, 2022. Sally was born January 18, 1932 in Harrisville, NY. Her parents were Arnold (Red) and Addie (Baskey) Simmons. She was predeceased by two brothers; Robert and Donald. In December of 1948 she married John (Jack) Lancor. She also had a brief marriage to Walton Trudeau.
Ms. Trudeau owned and operated the Grand Union Hotel for 40 years in the Tupper Lake Junction. She retired in 2001 and relocated to Grand Island, Florida where she lived for the next 14 years. She made many friends and lasting relationships there. Due to health reasons she returned to Tupper Lake, NY in 2015 to reside at the Donald E. Smith Apartments and most recently at Mercy Living Center where she was at the time of her death.
She is survived by her son Danny and his wife (Debra) of Tupper Lake, NY; her beloved grandson Jared Lancor (son of Donald) of Clarksville, TN and her granddaughters: Kelly and (Stuart) Burnett of Tampa, FL; Addie Lancor of Tupper Lake, NY; Lindsay and (Wade) Heller of Jenkinstown, PA; nine great- grand children and many nieces and nephews. A son, Donald, predeceased her in 2014.
A mass of Christian burial and internment will follow on Saturday June 2, 2022 at 10:00am, St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, 14355 Maple Street, Harrisville, NY 13648. A reception will follow in the Parish Center.
At Sally’s request anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory should do so to the Tupper Lake Adult Center.
