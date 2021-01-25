Sally E. Hays, 79, of Groton, New York passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021 at Guthrie Cortland. She was born on November 12, 1941 in Gouverneur, New York. In 1960, Sally married Lawrence J. Hays. She is survived by her children with Lawrence, Lori Bonawitz (Mark Goff), Joseph (Tammy), Alan (Penny) and Lisa (Dennis) Gallow. She is also survived by her siblings Patti Reed, Carol Felt and Billy Porter. Sally will be forever remembered by her 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Grace Porter, siblings Margaret Whitford, Mohen Porter, Irving Porter, Lillian Gollinger, Eveyln Richards and Benny Porter. Sally was also predeceased by the love of her life, Theodore R. Smith, her granddaughter Emily Gallow, and the father of her children, Lawrence J. Hays. Sally devoted many years to her work at SCM and the Statler Hotel at Cornell University. After retirement, she went on to work her own independent cleaning business. She enjoyed reading, making puzzles and listening to classic country music, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. To many, Sally was known for her smile and remarkable personality. A funeral to celebrate her life will be held at Zirbel Funeral Home in Groton, followed by a burial at Groton Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally’s name can be made to Liberty Dialysis, St. Joseph’s Cortland Dialysis Center 3993 West Rd, Cortland NY 13045, a place that was very near and dear to her heart.
