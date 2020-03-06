Fairport/Black River: Sally Ebersbach, age 71, passed away with her loving family by her side on March 3, 2020.
Sally was born in Oswego, NY, daughter of William and Dorothy Burke. She lived in Black River, NY for over 30 years and recently moved to Fairport, NY to be close to family.
Sally will be missed by Bill, her husband of almost 50 years; son Greg; daughter Julia (Joseph) Croft; grandsons Cooper, Sawyer and Cole Croft; and sisters Barbara (Ron) Nelson and Karen Burke. Sally will be fondly remembered by her lifetime friends from Oswego; her close neighbors in Black River; her comrades in the choir at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown, NY; and her fellow artists in Perinton, NY.
Sally graduated Valedictorian from Oswego High School in 1966. Sally obtained her BA Degree from Syracuse University in 1966 and her Masters of Education from SUNY Potsdam in 1991. Sally was a teacher in Watertown and Carthage working primarily as a substitute teacher at Black River Elementary School. Sally enjoyed painting, reading, yoga, music, teaching youth children and especially spending time with her beloved grandsons. She served many years as a Trustee at the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library in Black River.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave., Fairport. Interment will take place in the spring in Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library building fund in Black River.
To read more on Sally’s life, please visit keenanfuneralhomes.com.
