Sally Jane (Cole) Murray, 80, Candor, New York, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Sally was born on July 22, 1942, to the late Stanley, Sr. and Mary Cole. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Stanley Cole, Jr., Robert Cole. Sally is survived by her three children, Shawn and John Love, Kim Murray, Craig Murray; four grandchildren, Julian and Nico Love,
Lucas and Trez Murray; brother and sisters-in-law, Gary and Christine Cole, Gail Cole; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sally completed her bachelor’s degree and then worked as a substitute teacher and an income tax preparer for the Candor Community. She went on to receive her master’s degree in education. She was very proud in not only her work, but in her students. Sally retired from the Elmira Correctional Facility as the GED teacher to the inmates. After retiring, she went on to be the GED teacher in Candor and helped 57 people earn their GED’s. Sally loved to read, doing her daily crossword puzzle and play a competitive hand of bridge. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 9 th at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, NY. Services can be watched on live stream at: www.Tinyurl.com/StCatlivestream or stcathofsiena.org (choose box cast please). Memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, NY 13743. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Sally’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
