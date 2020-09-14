Massena: Sally Mae Hazelton, age 77, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at University of Vermont surrounded by her family. There will be no public calling hours. Committal services will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Sally was born on April 9, 1943 in St. Regis Falls, the daughter of Glenford and Millie (Richards) Catura. She attended and graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in 1961. Sally married Dallas H. Hazelton on September 30, 1961 in Moira. He predeceased her on May 15, 2013. Sally chose to be a stay at home mom, preparing home cooked meals and raising her 3 children. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of them.
Sally is survived by her son, Randy and Kristi of Fremont, NE; a daughter, Candace and John Tatro of Louisville, NY; a daughter in law, Jeanne Hazelton of Wichita, KS; nine grandchildren; (Elishia and husband Danny Nguyen, Keely and husband Marcus Scarboro), (Randy Jr. and wife Katelyn Hazelton, Jessica and husband Brad Shaw, Rochelle Hazelton), ( McKenna, Jaislyn, Coen Tatro ) Kinsley Robert; eight great grandchildren, Lyla, Emelia, Declan, Sabella, Thatcher, Kalianna, Kainen, and Kashmira; She has two sisters; Linda Parks of Massena and Phyllis and husband Richard Spaulding of Watertown as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Dallas D. Hazelton.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Burlington, VT. 05401. Arrangements are under the direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.phillipsmemorial.com
