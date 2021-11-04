There will be calling hours for Sally Mortellaro of 12427 Timber Trail, Adams Center on M onday, November 8, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Mortellaro died at the Samaritan Medical Center on November 1, 2021;She was 68 years old. She was born May 13, 1953 the daughter of William and Beverly Wilson Moore. She graduated from Watertown High School and later furthered her education at the Rochester Business Institute.
She married Anthony Mortellaro on October 4, 1975 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. She retired in November 2003 from Fort Drum where she worked in civilian personnel doing worker’s compensation claims.
in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street Watertown, NY 13601. Please include on the memo line In memory of Sally Mortellaro.
Surviving are her husband, Anthony, her son Anthony “T.J.” Mortellaro of Adams Center, her daughter Jennifer Clarke of Adams Center, and grandchildren Logan Gingras and Hailey Mortellaro of Adams Center, her brother and sister in law William and Laura Moore of Laurel, Montana, her sisters and brother in law Dawn Moore of Albany, NY, Michael and Monica McGaughey of Upper Jay, NY, Kathleen Conerty of Glens Falls, NY, Billie Lee Ruepp of North Carolina, Linda Cox of Black River, Leland and Beverly Carpenter of Black River, Kelly Bresett of Liverpool, and Deborah Moore of Watertown, NY, her two grandchildren Logan Gingras of Adams Center, and Hailey Mortellaro of Adams Center.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.