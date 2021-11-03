Calling hours for Sally Mortellaro of 12427 Timber Trail Adams Center will be Monday, November 8, 2021 at TLC Funeral Home, inc. from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. Mrs. Mortellaro died at the Samaritan Medical Center on November 1, 2021. She was 68. Further arrangements are incomplete and are with TLC Funeral Home inc.
Sally Mortellaro
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
