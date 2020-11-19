Sally Waite

Sally was born on August 26th, 1941 of Francis John and Verna Toth Forney and was raised in Antwerp, NY on her family’s dairy farm.
Sally passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Sally battled Multiple Sclerosis for close to 40 years. Her unwavering faith kept her strong, optimistic, and independent despite a lifelong battle with her illness. Her recent decline in health was due to complications with MS.
Sally, “Granny” to her grandchildren, would often be found bird-watching and listening to classic country music. From Loretta Lynn (her all-time favorite) and Tammy Wynette, to George and Hank, she was always listening to her “Yee-haw!” Music, and singing along, too. She always enjoyed singing, dancing, and listening to music. She beamed with pride that her children and grandchildren share a love and passion for music just as she did. Her sidekick and best four-legged friend Hoss was never too far from her side. Sally enjoyed nature and listening to the birds and trees on her property. Her grandchildren loved listening to her many stories of growing up in the country on the farm and all of the life lessons she would share with them. All three of her grandkids spent countless weekends and sleepovers with their friends at Granny’s house making popcorn, watching movies, and eating candy out of her secret cupboard. Sally was never short on friends and company as she was loved by so many people.
Sally worked many years waiting tables and often spoke of the days when she worked at The Crown and Feather. She also had many stories about driving in the North Country winters on her mail route. Sally retired in 1989 working for the United States Postal Service. She received several awards during her career at USPS for her outstanding performance and work ethic.
Sally is survived by her son, Edward Judson Sampson, Jr and his wife Lisa, two granddaughters; Sadie Mae (Blake) Everhart and their children Gabriel and Titus, and Samantha Rose (Austin) Giruzzi and their son Judson, a grandson, Patrick Edward Sampson, three sisters-in-law; Karen Forney, Pam Forney, and Gloria “Cookie” Dobson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is pre-deceased by the father of her children, Edward J. Sampson, her daughter, Catherine M. “Sissy” Sampson, her parents, Francis John and Verna “Pa and Gram” Forney, four brothers; Llywllyn “Baldy” Forney, Francis J. “Frankie” Forney, Peter Forney, and James “Jimmy” Forney, and a sister, Rita J. Cook.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
