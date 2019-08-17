Sam S. Scudera, 96, formerly of Wealtha Ave., passed away August 17, 2019 at Samaritan Keep Home. Among his survivors is his wife Rosealyn. The funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
