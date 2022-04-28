Skip to main content
Samantha L. “Sam” Condit

Samantha L. “Sam” Condit, Watertown, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday, April 26th. She was 45 years old. The funeral service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 12:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

