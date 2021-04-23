NORFOLK – Arrangements for Sammi M. Donovan-Knott, 79, a resident of Sober Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Sammi passed away Thursday morning at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Sammi M. Donovan-Knott.
