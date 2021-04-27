NORFOLK—Private services for Sammi M. Donovan-Knott, 79, will be held at the convenience of the family. Sammi passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the CHMC in Ogdensburg. Sammi is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Mark and Tammy Donovan, Norwood and Craig and Katie Donovan, Nicholville; her beloved eight grandchildren, Nicole, Mark Jr., Danielle, Brittany, Ashley, Chase, Reed and Ivy and two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Kinsley. Sammi is also survived by her sisters Claudia, Belinda, Marilyn and Eva and her brothers Frank, Lyman, Gerry, Joe, Basil, Victor, Vincent, and Ralph. She was pre-deceased by her parents and siblings Raymond, Huey, Helen and Norman.
Born in Danvers, MA on June 27, 1941 to the late Claude and Verna Hills Ashley, Sammi held many jobs and roles during her lifetime but her favorites were Mother and Grandmother. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and working on her puzzle books and loved spending time with her family watching movies and taking care of her cats. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and unique sense of style. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Sammi M. Donovan-Knott. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
