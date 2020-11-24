Massena: Samuel A. Cappione passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 99 surrounded by his children and several grandchildren. Sam was born on March 8, 1921, the first of nine children born to Amedeo & Philomena (Bronchetti) Cappione. He graduated from Massena High School in 1939 and Niagara University in 1941 where he was in ROTC. He proudly served in World War II with the rank of First Sargent in the US Army. When he came home from the war, Sam entered into the family business with his father and brothers. He was an avid sportsman with interests in skiing, golfing, fishing, and hunting. His summer camp at Loon Lake brought much joy and pleasure for many years.
Sam married Marjorie DeRosie on May 17, 1947 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Massena. Together they raised nine children with faith and passion for everything that God gave them. Marjorie predeceased him on August 23, 1988. He married Lena Spadafore on August 10, 2002 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena.
Sam was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Elks Club, VFW, Italian-American Civic Association. Sam was one of the founding fathers of the Rotary Club of Massena. He was the last remaining original member of the 168 Hunting Club, Parishville, NY.
Sam is survived by his wife, Lena, his children, Amedeo, Connie (Ernie) Centrella, Mary (Randy) Lancto, Joan, Ann (Al) Olson, Sam Jr (Nancy), Rosemary (Keith) Whitton, and Patricia (John) Cogswell, 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren, his sister Loretta Opalka, his brothers Francis “Buck”, Joseph (Sally), sister in law Sue Cappione and many cousins and extended family.
Sam is predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie, his daughter, Margaret, his grandson, Raymond Lancto III, his brothers, Benjamin, Michael and Amedeo Jr, and his sisters, Connie and Barbara.
Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Mary’s Church, with burial to take place in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam’s name could be made to Trinity Catholic School (188 Main Street Massena, NY 13662), Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11 Potsdam, NY 13676 or Massena Rescue Squad, 341 East Orvis St. Massena, NY 13662. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
