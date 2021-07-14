Samuel Arthur Mattison, of Altmar, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving children and wife, due to a short but valiant battle with liver disease. Samuel, known to many as “Arthur”, and to others as “Red”, “Sam”, “Uncle Sam”, and even “Uncle Bucky”, was born on October 1, 1941, son of Samuel O. and Irma J. Mattison (nee Pratt), in the Town of Pulaski. After graduating Altmar Parish Williamstown High School in 1960, Arthur earned his Associates Degree in Dairy Science from Morrisville ATC in 1962.
Upon graduation from Morrisville, Arthur worked at Sealtest Ice Cream for two years before rejoining his father on the family dairy farm that he eventually purchased and expanded as Mattland Farm. Arthur was passionate about working the land and caring for his cattle and loved the Farm where he was raised and where he, in turn, raised his children.
At Morrisville ATC, Samuel Arthur met Susan Roesch and they wed in 1963. Art and Sue raised five children and opened their hearts and the Farm to countless other relatives and friends throughout his life.
In 2001, Arthur sold his herd, but, with his eldest son and business partner, Mark, continued to board cattle for 14 more months. In 2008 he sold Mattland Farm to Mark and his wife Angela. Upon selling the farm, Art stayed occupied for a few years by delivering mail for the US Postal Service and then driving bus for Oswego County BOCES. After working for over 48 years, Arthur fully retired in 2010, and further pursued his passions of playing golf, assembling and operating his model trains, woodworking, and watching and cheering for his grandchildren in their athletic and performing arts ventures.
Arthur was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Pulaski, NY; was instrumental in initiating and growing the Salmon River Ice Hockey Association, where he volunteered as a coach and member of the Board of Directors for many years; and served on the Planning Board for the Town of Albion. Arthur’s passion for golf led to his playing in leagues at The Pines Golf Club, and more recently, at Streamside Golf Course. In 2018, Arthur, together with Bob Oakes, won The Pines Golf Club Thursday Night League, and in 2020 Art won the Wednesday Morning League at Streamside, playing with partner John McConville.
Arthur is survived by his bride of 57 years, Susan; daughters Michele Madden (Edward) of Altmar, Melinda Harvey (Andrew) of Amherst, NY, and Marylynn Collins (Alan) of Chadwicks,
NY; sons Mark C. (Angela) of Altmar, and Matthew O. (Kelly) of Elma, NY; grandchildren Emily, Allie, Andrew, Abagail, Lillian, Mattison, Hannah, Mikayla, Charlotte, Margaret, and Arthur. He is also survived by his sister, Jean M. Densmore of Orwell, and brother, George P. Mattison of Newnan, Georgia. He is predeceased by his sister, Mary Washburn (2019).
Arthur’s family invites you to call on them, Monday, July 19, from 4pm to 6pm at Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski and to a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, July 20, 11am at St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake Street, Pulaski.
Donations in Arthur’s memory will be graciously accepted by the APW Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o APW Alumni 33 Easy Street, Parish, NY, 13131 as well as St. James Episcopal Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.