Samuel B. Felice, 89, of Watertown, passed away January 15, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village, surrounded by his family.
Sam was born March 3, 1930 in Watertown, son of Biageo Felice and Rose Compo Felice Bombardo. A 1948 graduate of Watertown High School, he entered the United States Army on February 1, 1951, serving in the Korean Conflict until January 22, 1953 when he transferred to the United States Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged in October of 1956. In 1953, he met the love of his life, Laurita Derrigo, they married June 19, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
Sam had a successful career in sales and retired from McCormick & Company in 1993. He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, a former member of the Italian American Civic Association and the American Legion Post -588 in Brownville, NY.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons, Samuel, Jr. (Lisa), Brandon, FL, Gary (Toni Anne), Watertown, Rick ( Debra), Adams, Patrick (Madeline), Adams Center, a daughter, Lisa (Edward) Sampson, Brownville, two brothers, Nick ( Angela) Bombardo, Leesburg, FL, John (Norma) Bombardo, Sauk Centre, Minnesota, a sister, Fran Sullivan, Orlando, FL, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. His parents, Biageo Felice, Rose Compo Felice Bombardo, and step- father, James Bombardo all died before him.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. David Deluca officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
