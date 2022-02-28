Skip to main content
Samuel C. Porter

Samuel C. Porter

A Memorial Service for Samuel C. Porter, 76, a resident at the ARC residential home on Gaffney Drive in Watertown, who passed away February 10, 2022 will be held 11 a.m. on March 5, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Black River.

A calling hour will be held prior to service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m at the church.

The burial will be held in the spring at the Sanford Corners Cemetery.

