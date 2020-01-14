Samuel Floyd Hagan, Sr. age 80 passed away at his home on January 13, 2020. Samuel was born June 27th, 1939 to Floyd and Ruth Hagan. He graduated from Mannsville Manor School in 1956. He joined the United States Air Force after graduation and served for four years and trained as an aviation mechanic.
He was in the first group of drivers licensed by the National Hot Rod Association for both Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Car class. At the U.S. Nationals in 1968, he broke into the six second quarter mile club with a handful of other NHRA legends.
He worked as an autobody specialist for more than twenty years on Long Island before moving back to the North Country. He recently retired from Beam Mack this June at the age of 80.
He is survived by his children, Donna (Larry) Sievers and his son Samuel F. Hagan Jr., his companion, Bonnie Fyderek as well as his sisters Roberta (Paul) Evans and Patricia Schilpp. A marriage to Catherine Whelan ended in divorce. He was predeceased by his brother Dr. David K. Hagan and his brother in law Ronald Schilpp. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday January 17th from 5-8pm at Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek. Funeral Service will be at 11am Saturday January 18th at Zion Episcopal Church Pierrepont Manor. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery Mannsville at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to South Jefferson Rescue Squad or Mannsville Fire Department.
