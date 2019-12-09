Waddington: Samuel P. Stone, age 64, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Friends and family may be received on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. There will be no funeral services.
Sam was born on November 30, 1955 in Canton, the son of William and Rita (Oshier) Stone. He graduated from Canton High School in 1974 and moved to Richmond VA where he worked construction and later Raleigh, NC. Sam later returned home and started his own construction company, Stone Construction in Colton and later Stone Woodworking in Potsdam. He also worked at SUNY Potsdam as a Maintenance Carpenter and woodworker for several years. Sam was a master craftsman, avid skier and enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed spending time playing his guitar and at one time was in a few different bands around the Canton area. He had a love for dogs, especially his dog “Ginger”.
He is survived by three brothers, John Stone of Dallas, TX, Robert Stone of Rochester, NY, Joe and wife Shirley Stone of Waddington, NY; two sisters, Monica Stone of Canton, NY and Maria Stone of Waddington, NY. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Mathew Stone.
Sam spent the last four years living in Waddington under the care of his loving sister, Maria. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence County SPCA. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemoiral.com
