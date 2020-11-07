Samuel R. Skinner, 76, of 301 Rice St., Brownville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 5, 2020 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm.
Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, son of Ralph W. and Mildred (Frazier) Skinner, he graduated from General Brown Central School in 1963 .
He married Sandra L. Titus on August 8, 1964, at the Standard Church in Watertown. Sandie worked at Sears & Roebuck, Salmon Run Mall, for 17 years before retiring in 2011.
Sam retired from the US Postal Service in 2001 after 34 years of service, where he also served as President of the USPS Mailhandlers’ Union and the USPS Federal Postal Credit Union for many years.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 56 years, Sandie L. Skinner; his three loving children and a son-in-law, Melissa D. (Scott) Lomber, Canandaigua, NY, Timothy J. and Ryan P. Skinner, both of Watertown; three grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle) Delaney, of Hilton, NY; Mark (Courtney) Lomber, of Canandaigua, NY; and Jayda Barnes, of Winter Haven, Florida; and three great grandchildren, Jace and Gwena Lomber and Maura Delaney. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Sherrill (Larry) Harris, Glen Park, and a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Mindy) Skinner, Glen Park and four nieces.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 237 William St., Dexter.
A private funeral service for immediate family will follow at the funeral home.
