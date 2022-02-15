MASSENA—Graveside services for Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation will be held at a later date. Sandy passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon at the North Country Center. He is survived by his four children, Chris Valentin, Michael Valentin, Jason Morgan and Sandra Morgan as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his siblings, Jose Valentin, Manny Valentin and Nilsa Valentin.
Born in San Sabastian, Puerto Rico on July 11, 1938 to the late Sandalio and Ofelia Cardona Valentin, he graduated from high school and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving four years. Sandy worked as an electrician in Florida for many years in a factory. He was a very talented man, being able to take apart, fix and reassemble just about anything. Sandy was a very patriotic individual. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
