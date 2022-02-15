Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin

July 11, 1938 - February 13, 2022

  • 0
Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin

MASSENA—Graveside services for Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation will be held at a later date. Sandy passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon at the North Country Center. He is survived by his four children, Chris Valentin, Michael Valentin, Jason Morgan and Sandra Morgan as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his siblings, Jose Valentin, Manny Valentin and Nilsa Valentin.

Born in San Sabastian, Puerto Rico on July 11, 1938 to the late Sandalio and Ofelia Cardona Valentin, he graduated from high school and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving four years. Sandy worked as an electrician in Florida for many years in a factory. He was a very talented man, being able to take apart, fix and reassemble just about anything. Sandy was a very patriotic individual. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.