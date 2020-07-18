Sandra A. Beutel, 68, formerly of Sackets Harbor and Watertown, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
Funeral arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc in Adams, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 24 at 11 am at the funeral home, with a graveside burial following the service in St. Cecila’s Cemetery on Nohle Road, Henderson, NY.
Sandra was born on January 5, 1952 in Rome, New York. She is the daughter of Kathleen Resseguie and Leland Baker. She grew up in Sackets Harbor, NY and attended Sackets Harbor Central School.
She married Theodore Beutel, Sr. on December 15, 1978 in the Town of Pamelia. Sandra and Theodore lived the majority of their lives in Watertown, NY and later retired in Crystal River, FL. Sandra worked in the food service industry at Jefferson Community College.
Sandra was a member of the American Legion in Central Square, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved the Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Licata and her husband, Dr. Michael Licata and two grandchildren, Lorenzo and Nico Licata of Palm Harbor, FL. A sister and her husband, Trudy Parker and Henry Parker of Central Square, NY. Also surviving Sandra is her long-term companion, John Currier of Central Square, NY. She also has several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Beutel, her brother, Benjamin Baker and also her parents, Kathleen and Leland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St. E., Syracuse, NY 13057 or the SPCA, 5878 East Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
