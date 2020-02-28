SACKETS HARBOR/CROGHAN – Sandra A. Grimmer, 74, of West Washington Street, Sackets Harbor, formerly of Croghan, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home.
A private funeral service will be held at the family’s convenience at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Martin Cline and Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Spring burial will be in the St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, Belfort. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Kevin Ackerman of Adams; Nicole and Kevin Smith of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Allison (Louis) Kendall, Marisa (Adam) Yates, Elaina Berlin, Hunter (Colleen) Ackerman, Maggie (Bob) Brockett; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Kyle B. Grimmer, who passed away on September 6, 2011.
Sandra was born on December 26, 1945 in Lowville, New York, a daughter of the late William and Erma V. Kelly Sabo. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1964 and Watertown School of Commerce. On June 29, 1968, she married Kyle B. Grimmer at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Father Anthony officiating. She raised her daughter’s, before pursuing a career in real estate. For the past 25 years she has been a very accomplished real estate agent throughout the North Country, currently working for Fort Drum Real Estate, Watertown, NY. She was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge. Sandra enjoyed traveling, and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
