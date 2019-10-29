Sandra Bage, age 86, of Potsdam, and formerly of Southold, New York passed away on October 27, 2019 at the United Helpers Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg.
Sandra was born on April 18, 1933 in Albertson, New York, the daughter of John and Felice (Zukosky) Marshut. She graduated from Albertson High School. Upon graduation, Sandra began a career in secretarial and business office management in the insurance and construction trades. She worked for Levitt and Sons on Long Island and in Pennsylvania.
Sandra married her husband, Edward Bage, at Saint Aiden’s Church in Williston Park, New York on August 29, 1954. She continued to work, raised two daughters, and volunteered as a Girl Scouts of America Troop Leader, and for the Greenport Hospital Auxiliary, Southold Yacht Club, Southold Parent Teacher Association, and many other organizations throughout her life.
Sandra accompanied her husband Edward overseas to live and work for ARAMCO in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia for four years. Sandra managed the business office for an ARAMCO vocational training center to help young Arab men enter the work force. Sandra and Edward enjoyed extensive worldwide and domestic travel before returning to the United States. She continued her career as a travel agent until retirement.
Sandra was an avid reader, had a generous heart, practiced civic responsibility, and especially loved her family, friends, and the sea shore of Eastern Long Island. She is survived by her daughters Lynda and Karen Bage, and a granddaughter, Coral Pondysh. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Edward Bage.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31st at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam. Burial will follow at the Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam. Contributions can be made in her name to the Potsdam Humane Society, or the organization of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.