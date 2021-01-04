Sandra J. Burns, 69, Adams, passed away January 1st, 2021 at the Hospice Residence, Gotham St., Watertown.
Per Sandy’s instructions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later day and time to be announced.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie Rogers Perry, Rodman, Michael Rogers, Ft. Myers, FL and Nicholas Rogers, Houston, TX; her grandchildren Dalton, Madelyn, Alysse, Colin, Cameron, Chandler, Hannah and Keegan; her brother Daniel (Donna) Burns, Lon Island; a niece Caitlin Burns and nephew Connor Burns. She was predeceased by her parents George and Madeline Burns and two brothers Joseph and Patrick Burns.
Sandy was born in Watertown, September 9, 1951, a daughter to George and Madeline Hill Burns. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School in 1969. She entered Jefferson Community College after high School, graduating with her nursing degree. Sandy graduated from SUNY Upstate with her Pediatric Nurse Practioner Bachelor’s degree in 1983.
Sandy was a Nurse Practitioner for 37 years, starting her career with Watertown Pediatrics and later forming her private practice in Marco Island, FL for many years. She returned to the North Country and held medical provider positions at Clarkson College as well as others. Sandy currently held medical provider position with the North Country Family Health Center in Watertown and the school-based health system at South Jefferson Central School.
She was a member of the Nurse Practitioners Association. Sandy married Michael Rogers in 1971. Together they had three children. Although the marriage ended in divorce, Michael and his wife Joan remained by her side until her passing.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, or to ARC of Jefferson County, PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601.
