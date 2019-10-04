HOUSEVILLE — Sandra J. Gorczyca, 69, died Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at her home with her caring family at her side.
Sandy was born on June 30, 1950 in Lowville the daughter of Francis Henry “Hank” and Florence W. (Kohler) Cavanaugh. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. She married Richard J. “Gork” Gorczyca on October 28, 1967 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Francis L. Pikor, O.F.M., officiating. Sandy worked alongside her father at the family farm in Houseville, and the Gorczyca family farm on Whiskey Lwane Road in Turin where she had a little gentleman’s farm.
She is survived by her husband,: Richard “Gork”, their children, Richard J. Jr.; and Heather K. Gorczyca; her granddaughter, Miranda J. Rys (Zach Perini); her mother Florence W.; her four sisters, Carol Schwartz; Brenda (Norbert) McCanney; Judy (Robert) Meekins; and Frances (Neil) Smithling; nieces and nephews. Sandy was an awesome aunt.
Sandra is predeceased by her father, Francis “Hank” Cavanaugh, and her brother-in-law, Jerry Schwartz.
Sandy enjoyed hunting when she was younger but loved trout fishing and gardening. She was caring person especially of all animals.
Per her wishes, she is to be cremated and buried in Brantingham Cemetery. Services will be private. An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
